KOAT – Albuquerque:

Four people are dead and one is critical after a balloon crashed on the westside of Albuquerque, police said in an update. The balloon crashed into a power line near Central and Unser around 7 a.m. Saturday.

According to PNM the crash has caused a power outage for customers in the area.

As of Saturday just before 8 a.m. over 13,000 customers were without power in southwest Albuquerque.

