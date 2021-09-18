Stunning helicopter footage shot Friday shows hundreds of illegal immigrants streaming into Texas from Mexico across the Rio Grande — with no intervention form authorities on either side of the border.

One day after the Federal Aviation Administration prevented Fox News from using a drone to capture images of thousands of illegal immigrants sheltering under the Texas bridge, the outlet is now able to capture aerial footage from a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter.

On Thursday, the FAA instituted a two-week flight restriction over the city of Del Rio, Texas that has seen over 10,000 illegal immigrants sheltering under the Del Rio International Bridge as they wait to be processed by border patrol.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melguin called the timing and location of the restriction to be “a little bit curious,” as the outlet has been using drones at the border for the past seven months.

In a statement, the FAA said, “the Border Patrol requested the temporary flight restriction due to drones interfering with law enforcement flights on the border. As with any temporary flight restriction, media is able to call the FAA to make requests to operate in the area.”

