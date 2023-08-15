WATCH: Florida pilot rescued in ocean after engine failure, crash

A pilot was rescued in the water on Sunday just three miles off the Florida Keys after both of the engines on his Aero Commander 500 stopped. Video captured the moment when the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office rescued 40-year-old Adam Joseph Barney after he had been in the water for an hour following the crash, unharmed after experiencing what he told multiple news outlets was the “craziest experience” of his life. Barney was flying his Aero Commander to Key West to pick up a friend with about 50 gallons of fuel on board when both engines stopped, he told NBC Miami. “That definitely lists on one of the craziest experiences of my life,” Barney said to NBC. Deputy Trevor Pike of the MCSO transported the downed pilot back to shore to see paramedics. Fortunately, Barney was unharmed after the experience. Monroe County Fire Chief Jim Callahan told Local 10 News that Barney had radioed the tower in Key West that his aircraft was experiencing engine failure. He reportedly told the tower he was going to attempt a water landing. The fixed-wing, multi-engine plane sank before the rescuers arrived.

