A Florida police officer who overdosed after being accidentally exposed to fentanyl was saved by fellow officers who administered Narcan to her.

Officer Courtney Bannick was conducting a traffic stop after midnight Tuesday when she found narcotics on a passenger, according to the Tavares Police Department via Fox 35.

Bannick placed the passenger into custody, but she started to experience difficulty breathing and was choking.

When a nearby officer checked on Bannick, he saw her drifting in and out of consciousness and determined she needed immediate medical attention.

Body camera footage then shows two Tavares police officers and a K-9 handler from the Astatula Police Department removing Bannick from her vehicle and administering three doses of Narcan.