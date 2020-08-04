Fox News:

An intoxicated man has been arrested in Florida after attacking a Lyft driver because he was angry over a plastic partition installed inside the vehicle for protection against the coronavirus, police say.

Travis Smith, 36, is now facing battery and child abuse charges stemming from the startling incident captured on video that unfolded early Sunday in Palm Coast while he, his friend and that person’s 7-year-old son were being given a ride, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

“This was a very dangerous situation for not only the people inside the vehicle but for the other motorists on the roadway,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “This drunk attacked an innocent driver and put numerous lives in danger.”

Dashcam video released by police begins with Smith striking up a conversation with the driver about the plastic covering separating the front and rear of the vehicle’s interior.

“How did you seal that up … like, you did that yourself?” Smith asks.

“Yea, I did it myself,” the driver responds.

The conversation continues and Smith eventually calls the driver a “liar” before a light turns on in the back of the vehicle.

