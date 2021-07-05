USA Today

Florida officials demolish remaining part of collapsed Miami-area condo structure ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa forecasts.

Florida officials on Saturday abruptly moved up plans to demolish the remaining part of a Miami area that condo collapsed on June 24, as the threat of a secondary collapse of the damaged structure looms, potentially endangering rescue crews.

Meanwhile, officials said the death toll from the collapse increased overnight to 24 victims, and 124 people remain missing. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a Saturday news conference that the state will pay for all costs of the demolition, which he said should take place within 36 hours.

He said officials believe the building can come down before Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to the area early next week.

Governor Ron DeSantis said the tower will likely be brought straight down using some type of explosive charge.

