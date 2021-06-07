The New York Post:

Dr. Anthony Fauci — under intense criticism for recently revealed emails — joined First Lady Jill Biden at a vaccination site in Harlem on Sunday.

Fauci, who has constantly shifted positions on the effectiveness of masks and the origin COVID-19, arrived with Biden around 4:20 p.m. at the historic Abyssinian Baptist Church, one of several city houses of worship doubling as inoculation sites in recent months.

“We’re going to end this outbreak with absolute certainty and the vehicle to ending it is vaccination,” said Fauci. “And that’s why I’m so impressed by being here and so honored to be here.”

Outside the church, however, dozens of protesters railed against Fauci, slamming his handling of the pandemic, including revelations made in a recently-released trove of emails.

“We will not comply, Dr. Fauci!” one man shouted through a bullhorn.

Another demonstrator, who gave his name as Vangelis, confronted a pair of cops keeping the peace outside the church to demand that they take Fauci into custody.

“Arrest Fauci. He was right there,” he said. “You should have arrested Fauci.”

