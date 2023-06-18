Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman (D) was talking gibberish again while introducing Joe Biden during remarks in Philadelphia on Saturday.

FETTERMAN: "[Biden] is here to commit to work with the governor and the delegadation to make sure that we get this fixed quick, fast, as well, too. This is a president that is committed to infructure, yeah, and then on top of that the jewel kind of a law of the infration." pic.twitter.com/9kBdp9MKK7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2023

Wearing his trademark hoodie and gym shorts, Fetterman could barely be understood while speaking alongside Biden and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) at an event to update citizens on interstate-95 reconstruction efforts after a truck fire collapsed a portion of the roadway earlier this week.

“Little over a year ago, the president and I were standing right next to each other at a collapsed bridge in Western Pennsylvania, a bridge that I drove over just the night before with my young son. He showed up within just hours after that bridge collapsed there,” Fetterman said of Biden.

“And he promised to make sure that any resources that they needed and any help and support and guess what? That bridge was built less than a year well, well in front of time.”