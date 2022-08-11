Mariners fans showered coronavirus czar Anthony Fauci with boos as he prepared to throw out the first pitch during Tuesday’s game

The controversial head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases threw out the first pitch between the Mariners and the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Watch as Anthony Fauci gets booed by fans as he makes an appearance at a baseball game. pic.twitter.com/3vDHMMTCx1 — MRCTV (@mrctv) August 10, 2022

Fauci lobbed a sky-ball to catcher Scott Servais amid a shower of boos, according to the Independent Journal Review.

Along with tossing out the ceremonial first pitch, the team also awarded the virus scold and mask zealot with their Hutch Award, created in honor of MLB pitcher Fred Hutchinson, who died of lung cancer on 1965.

The award which was “established by his longtime friends and is given annually to an active MLB player who ‘best exemplifies the fighting spirit and competitive desire’ of Hutchinson, by persevering through adversity,” has been given out annually since.

READ MORE