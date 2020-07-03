“Incredibly, Donald Trump called! He didn’t have to call me. He didn’t have to do nothing. But he called me.”

Dad of Seattle CHOP shooting victim still has no answers in teen’s death. The father of a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed inside Seattle’s Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone last month says he still has no answers in his son’s death.

Horace Lorenzo Anderson Sr.’s son of the same name was fatally shot early June 20 near Cal Anderson Park.

“They need to come talk to me and somebody needs to come tell me something, because I still don’t know nothing,” Anderson said.

“Somebody needs to come to my house and knock on my door and tell me something. I don’t know nothing. All I know is my son got killed up there.”

Anderson’s interview came hours after Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan ordered police to take back the streets and clear the CHOP, which had been occupying six blocks in the Capitol Hill neighborhood since June.

On Monday, Anderson said it was time for the CHOP to go. His son was one of two black teens killed amid violence that spiraled out of control in the so-called autonomous area.

