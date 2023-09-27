WATCH: Fast Food Employee Allegedly Shoots at Customer over Curly Fries

Houston jack-in-the-box employee shoots at customers from florida over missing curly fries pic.twitter.com/4opm0jM6AQ — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) September 26, 2023

A Houston, Texas, Jack in the Box employee allegedly pulled a gun and shot at a drive-thru customer who complained about not getting curly fries with his combo meal.

The Houston Chronicle noted the incident occurred in March 2021 but that surveillance video has been “newly released.”

ABC 13 reported that customer Anthony Ramos and his family pulled up and ordered a “Classic Buttery Jack” combo meal.

An argument ensued with Jack in the Box employee Alonniea Fantasia Ford after being handed the meal and noticing it was allegedly missing the curly fries.

Ford then allegedly “throws ice and condiments” at Ramos, after which she appears to stick a gun out of the drive-thru window and fire two shots.

Ford was charged with “aggravated assault with a deadly weapon but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of deadly conduct.”

The Ramos family attorney, Randall Kallinen, commented on the incident, saying, “Jack-in-the-Box needs to do a background check on employees so as not to expose their customers to someone who would attempt to kill them.”

READ MORE