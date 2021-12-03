News Net Daily:

Fairfax County parents demand school board resign after ‘doubling down’ on ‘porn in schools’

Parents gathered outside the Fairfax County School Board meeting on Thursday, voicing their opposition to what they call pedophilia and “school pornography” after Fairfax County public schools reintroduced two books containing representations of sexual activity.

“They dubbed the porn in the schools. They all have to go,” Stacy Langton, the Fairfax County mom who confronted the school board with pictures of the books in September, Fox News said. “Who is in favor of porn in schools? “

Parents protested outside Luther Jackson Middle School, holding signs that read “No porn in our schools,” wearing T-shirts that read “Mama Grizzly” and “Papa Grizzly” and holding signs with photos of members of the school. school board with the text, “Resign FairfaXXX.”

Parents in Fairfax County demonstrate outside a school board meeting, holding signs reading “FairfaXXX Resignation.”

Thursday marks the first school board meeting since FCPS reintroduced the controversial books. Jonathan Evison’s “Lawn Boy” features long sections of a boy recalling explicit experiences he had when he was 10, and Maia Kobabe’s “Gender Queer: A Memoir” includes photos of acts sex between a boy and a man.

Fairfax County Public Schools announcement that he returned the books to libraries after two committees – made up of librarians, administrators, parents and students – reviewed them. The committees asserted that the books are not obscene and do not contain pedophilia.

“We’re here because we don’t want porn in schools,” Angela Boyer, whose daughter is a Fairfax public school graduate, told Fox News outside the board meeting. “We’ve had enough of them trying to put labels on it and call it like it’s not. Stop playing semantic puns. It’s ridiculous and insulting.”

Here is parent Stacy Langton eviscerating the school board in September 2021 (WARNING SPICY LANGUAGE)

