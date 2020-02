Fox News LA:

Firefighters responded to a large oil refinery fire in the city of Carson late Tuesday night.

An explosion was reported before the fire broke out at Marathon Refinery Carson located at 22600 S. Wilmington Avenue, and aerial footage from SkyFOX showed at least two more explosions as the flames continued tearing through the refinery.

VIDEO courtesy of ABC7 Los Angeles

Read more at the Fox News

Visit ABC7 channel