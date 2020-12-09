Breitbart:

Portland Police Bureau officers came under attack Tuesday as they attempted to serve an eviction on a foreclosed house. The previous owners of what is now called the “Red House on Mississippi” were ordered to vacate in September.

Portland officers arrived at the “Red House” on Tuesday morning and were greeted by a crowd of at least 100 protesters, OPB.com reported. The protesters quickly became violent and began smashing the windows of police vehicles and slashing tires. The protesters then erected an “anti-eviction barrier.”

A protester covers police with a fire extinguisher from behind as they advance towards activists. pic.twitter.com/2zf01wBtPH — Alex Milan Tracy (@AlexMilanTracy) December 8, 2020

