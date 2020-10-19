Wild video shows a plane passenger going berserk after being booted off her Scotland-bound flight for refusing to wear a face mask — coughing on other passengers and yelling, “Everybody dies!”

The footage — shot by another passenger on Sunday’s EasyJet flight from Belfast, Northern Ireland, to Edinburgh — shows the woman losing her cool when a flight attendant approaches her to escort her from the plane.

“Everybody dies, you know that?!” the woman yells at the flight attendant. “Every f–king body dies, whether it’s corona or not! Everybody dies!”

The woman then walks briskly down the aisle of the plane while coughing on fellow passengers, video shows.

Watch the video at New York Post