The Daily Mail:

‘He ran over my foot!’: Bodycam shows ex-wife of Georgia Dem Senate candidate Raphael Warnock telling cops he hit her as he drove off with their kids and says she has kept ‘the way he acts a secret for a long time’

Raphael Warnock, 51, and his ex-wife Ouleye Ndoye, 35, divorced in May

In March she called police to their Atlanta home after an incident in the drive

She accused him of deliberately driving over her foot during an argument

Warnock said he did not believe he ran over her and medics found no injuries

No charges were filed following the incident

Ndoye told officers that he was ‘a very good actor’ and obsessed with reputation

She said she had ‘tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps’ for the election

The ex-wife of Georgia senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock accused him of running over her foot in his car during a domestic dispute in March, and told police he is ‘a great actor’ obsessed with his reputation.

Video Courtesy of City News channel

Ndoye, who works to combat human trafficking in the office of the mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, called police over the incident.

Warnock told cops he did not believe he ran over her foot and medics found no injuries He said the pair had argued that morning over divorce papers while their two kids were present.

Ndoye told officers that she ‘tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps’ for the sake of the election.

Warnock is currently challenging Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler for her seat, in a January 5 vote which will determine who control the Senate.

The couples’ divorce was finalized in May, after four years of marriage. The pair were arguing in March over whether their two children should be allowed to travel to Senegal to visit relatives on her side of the family.

Police were called to their home, and Warnock is caught on camera telling the officer his wife called the police on him, alleging that he had run over her foot.

‘Did you run over her foot?’ the officer asks.

‘I don’t think so,’ Warnock says. ‘I do not think so.’

He says that she was standing by the car, when he tried to slowly drive away.

‘I don’t want to get into a shoving match with her. So I go back around, get back in the car, and I slowly start to move, like I’m gonna move forward. Then she claims I ran over her foot,’ Warnock tells the officer.

Ndoye then speaks to the police, with Warnock some distance away, out of earshot. She tells the officer that she had been trying to get Warnock’s signature for a passport so she can take their children to Africa for a family funeral.

‘He’s like, ‘Ouleye, close the door. I’m leaving,’ she tells the officer.

‘And I was like, ‘just hear me out. If your mom died, and I had the kids. Wouldn’t you want me to let them go with you to the funeral? And he just starts backing the car up. He wasn’t going fast, I’m not bleeding. But I just can’t believe he’d run me over.’

Asked whether she thought it was intentional, she replied: ‘Obviously. I was standing here. The door was open and I’m leaning into the car. How can you drive the car when I’m leaning into it?’

She told the officer she wanted to file a report.

‘This man’s running for United States Senate, and all he cares about right now is his reputation,’ she said.

‘I’ve been very quiet about the way that he is for the sake of my kids and his reputation.

‘I’ve tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps for a long time, and today he crossed the line. So that is what is going on here. And he’s a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show.’

More at The Daily Mail