Frustrated Va. Parent Goes off on School Board: ‘Bunch of Cowards Hiding Behind Our Children’

Gets lectured about “decorum” and is escorted from room.

“You should all be fired from your day jobs because if your employers knew that you’re more inefficient than the DMV, you would be replaced in a heartbeat. I literally just finished a conference call because I’m having to multitask to be here to address you guys. You’re a bunch of cowards hiding behind our children as an excuse to keep our schools closed. You think you’re some sort of martyrs because of the decisions you’re making when the statistics do not lie that a vast majority of the population is not at risk from this virus. The garbage workers who pick up my freaking trash risk their lives every day, more than anyone in this school system! Figure it out or get off the podium! Because you know what? There are people like me and a line of other people out there who will gladly take your seat and figure it out! It’s not a high bar. Raise the freaking bar!”

