WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Employees of a men’s clothing store retaliated against a handful of shoplifters after they thought they could casually walk into the store and take thousands of dollars’ worth of winter coats.

“They marched into the store in single file, dancing and making light of what they were going to do,” Alan Gibeley, the owner of the store Giblees, told the Boston Globe on Friday. “Like, ‘we’re going to take your coats, and there’s nothing you can do.'”

Footage shows a group of people walking single file to the back of the store to swipe 16 Canada Goose jackets worth an estimated $16,000 collectively. “These jackets are 80 feet from the door,” Gibeley said. “They were brazen enough to walk through the entire store.”

Employees were able to intercept them as they tried to make an escape and grabbed back 15 of the coats. One employee in his 60s was injured during the ensuing fight.