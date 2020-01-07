WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren tried to sidestep a question by ABC’s The View host Meghan McCain about her position on President Trump’s ordered killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani three times.

“This is a man who obviously is responsible for hundreds of American troops’ deaths, carnage that we can’t even imagine,” McCain said Tuesday to Warren. “The Treasury Department and the State Department have both designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. I don’t understand the flip-flop. I don’t understand why it was so hard to call him a terrorist, and I would just like you to explain the change.”

McCain’s question came in regard to Warren releasing two statements on Soleimani’s death. The Massachusetts Democrat initially called Soleimani a “murderer” before receiving blowback from the Left. She then released a second statement blasting Trump for issuing the order to kill the Iranian general.

Warren avoided the question by talking about the United States and the Iraq War. McCain then had to ask Warren three times in a row whether Soleimani was a terrorist before the 2020 presidential contender finally admitted he was.