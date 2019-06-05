THE POLITICAL INSIDER:

On Tuesday, U.S. Senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said at a campaign stop in Michigan that climate change is a bigger threat to the country than the enemies the Allied Forces faced during World War II. Adding insult to injury, she made these comments just days before the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

The Detroit News reports that Warren claimed that the “climate crisis in this country” is “a threat to the very existence of every living thing on this planet” and that everyone need to be “all in” on battling this problem.

She said the “climate crisis” may, in fact, be a bigger threat to freedom than the Nazis and their WWII allies.