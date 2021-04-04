The New York Post:

Paging Brendan Fraser and Tom Cruise: Egypt’s royal mummies are hitting the road.

Egyptians and people around the world witnessed what was called the “Golden Parade” Saturday evening, as 22 of the country’s ancient rulers rolled through the streets of Cairo in a lavish, multi-million dollar extravaganza.

Eighteen former kings and four queens were transported from the historic Museum of Egyptian Antiquities to their new home in the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization about three miles away.

Included in the parade was King Ramses II, the superstar pharaoh of the New Kingdom, who ruled for 67 years.

Cairo closed down roads along the Nile for the parade, aimed at bringing attention to Egypt’s rich collections of antiquities at a time when COVID-19 restrictions have almost obliterated tourism, Reuters reported.

Each mummy was placed in a nitrogen-filled capsule and borne along in climate-controlled carts fitted with special shock absorbers. They were accompanied by replicas of horse-drawn war chariots.

The mummies were moved so they could benefit from a more sophisticated display at the new museum, said Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass.

“We chose the Civilization Museum because we want, for the first time, to display the mummies in a civilized manner, an educated manner, and not for amusement as they were in the Egyptian Museum,” he said.

The mummies were discovered by archeologists in two batches at the mortuary temples of Deir Al Bahari in Luxor and at the nearby Valley of the Kings beginning in 1871.

