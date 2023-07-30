Watch: Drones Strike Moscow’s Financial District

Early Sunday morning, there are reports of several drone strikes in ‘Moscow City’ – a very high-end business district just 2.8 miles from the Kremlin.

Footage of the attack

“Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow at night. The facades of the [Moscow] City’s two office towers sustained minor damage. There are no casualties or injuries,” Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Telegram.

Of course, we have no confirmation that these were Ukrainian drones.

News agency TASS cited emergency services as saying that there was “an explosion” between the fifth and the sixth floor of the 50-story building in the ‘IQ-Quarter’ complex, which has three high-rise buildings.

The aftermath of the strike:

The following are reportedly videos of the internal damage:

The damaged building has been evacuated, officials said. The evacuations from other Moscow City buildings are underway.

