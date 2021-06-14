The Daily Mail:

Driver smashed into protesters in Uptown area of Minneapolis late on Sunday

Two protesters were rushed to hospital, a woman later pronounced dead

Suspect was hauled from his car and beaten by crowd who detained him

Police eventually arrived and the driver was handed over to the officers

Cops believe drink or drugs may have been a factor in the fatal smash

A driver believed to have been drunk or high plowed into demonstrators protesting the shooting of a black man in Minneapolis and killed a woman.

The man – who is white, and who police think was under the influence – was pulled from his car and beaten by the crowd before being taken away in handcuffs by police late on Sunday in the Uptown area of Minneapolis.

He struck two people, including the woman, with one eyewitness claiming that he seemed to be doing 100mph shortly before the impact. The female victim was rushed to hospital in a ‘very critical’ condition and died in the early hours of Monday. Her identity has not been released. Another unidentified protester is said to have sustained non life-threatening injuries.

he victim others were demonstrating outside a parking garage where 32-year-old Winston ‘Boogie’ Smith was shot dead earlier this month after he pulled a gun and allegedly fired on US Marshals trying to arrest him on a federal warrant for possession of a firearm.

Police continue to investigate, and have yet to offer a motive for Sunday night’s smash, which is also said to have seen the alleged killer driver ram a car being used to block the road with his SUV.

Smith, who had racked up at least 20 arrests since 2007, has become a talisman for activists who have commandeered the roads where he was shot dead, setting up a shrine, like the one for George Floyd just three miles away.

