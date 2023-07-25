A car crash in San Francisco on Saturday looked like a scene out of an action movie.

Surveillance footage shows a white car run through a dead-end barrier and tumble down a hill right beside a public stairway, KTVU reported. The car completely crushed a tree before landing upside down in the middle of Sanchez Street and 19th Street.

Bystanders came rushing to their aid, and miraculously no one was injured or killed in the accident. All four passengers fled the scene before first responders showed up. Witnesses said the vehicle was carjacked.