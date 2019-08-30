THE AMERICAN MIRROR:

In the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge in Arizona, there’s a special place where folks trek by the dozens to start their new lives in the land of opportunity.

Wednesday morning a group of 66 people, mostly family units, crossed the border where the fence ends east of Sasabe. Video shows the group approaching the fence and walking to the end. 30% of apprehensions in the #TucsonSector are family units surrendering to #BorderPatrol. pic.twitter.com/C5wI3HKLrt August 29, 2019

It’s the spot where the U.S.-Mexico border fence ends, leaving a wide-open invitation for illegal immigrants, drug smugglers, human traffickers and anyone else to come and go as they please.

“Wednesday morning a group of 66 people, mostly family units, crossed the border where the fence ends east of Sasabe,” CBP Arizona posted with a 22-second clip on Twitter.

“Video shows the group approaching the fence and walking to the end. 30% of apprehensions in the #TusconSector are family units surrendering to #BorderPatrol.”