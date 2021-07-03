Red State:

Jen Psaki’s Take on Soaring Prices Doesn’t Go Over Well

Don’t believe your own eyes and the money you know you’re shelling out of your own pocket, they said, believe our jokey little video (see below).

Fox’s Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki if she was really trying to sell to Americans that 16 cents was significant, with everything else going up, especially gas prices up by a dollar or more?

Putting out the crazy tweet means they’re worried about inflation, that they know it’s an issue for them and that people are feeling it. But the response is bad, with a take straight from Marie Antoinette.

Psaki: “If you don’t like hot dogs you may not care about the reduction of cost.”

Yes, that 16 cents doesn’t mean much when everything is up, including gas by more than $1.00. There are all sorts of things you might be able to lie about in government.

But when you’re telling people to their faces that they’re not not seeing the rise in prices they know they are, then they’re not going to let you get away with the lies.

Jen Psaki spars with Fox's Peter Doocy regarding the White House's tweet boasting a Fourth of July that costs $0.16 cheaper than last year.



"If you don't like hot dogs you may not care about the reduction of cost." pic.twitter.com/K0mJQPjpsV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 2, 2021

The ridiculous video here:

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish. pic.twitter.com/7h9qLauIbC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2021

More at Red State