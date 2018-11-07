NEWSWEEK:

resident Donald Trump and CNN reporter Jim Acosta engaged in a wild verbal tussle during a post-midterm election news conference Wednesday, with Trump blasting Acosta as a “terrible person.”

WOW — Trump unloads on Jim Acosta, says “CNN should be ashamed of themselves having you working for them. You are rude, terrible person. You should not be working for CNN.” pic.twitter.com/NIFaauBlGR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2018

The president was taking questions from reporters after making remarks about a “tremendous success” in the midterms and called on Acosta, who repeatedly asked why Trump had labeled the migrant caravan in Mexico as an invasion of the country.

Trump said he and Acosta had a difference of opinion, and tried to move on to another reporter, but Acosta refused to hand over the microphone. Acosta tried to ask a question about the Russia investigation, but Trump said he was “not concerned because it’s a hoax.”

Acosta again refused to step down and Trump insulted him and CNN, the network the president has often accused of running “fake news” stories.

“I think you should let me run the country and let you run CNN,” Trump said. “CNN should be ashamed for himself having you work for them. You are a rude terrible person.”