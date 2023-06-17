Breitbart

DODGER STADIUM-The “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” are recognized for Pride night to a mostly empty audience.



Two Dodgers fan nearby begin loudly booing after they’re announced: pic.twitter.com/OO6NT5RIc8 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 17, 2023

To say there were more reporters in attendance than fans when the Dodgers honored the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at Dodger Stadium Friday night, would not be a major exaggeration. Sister Unity and Sister Dominia stood to represent the “Sisters” and receive their Community Heroes Award as the public address announcer made the announcement official in front of what appeared to be roughly 50 fans – at least two of which were loudly booing – and assembled media. Meanwhile, outside the stadium, thousands of pro-Catholic demonstrators protested and, at one point, even blocked one of the main entrances to the stadium. The protest drew the support of non-Catholics as well. At one point, a Jewish rabbi stepped to the podium and addressed the crowd. “If you are anti-Catholic, you’re anti-religion, you’re anti-God, I got a problem with that,” the rabbi said.

Read More