Jerusalem Post:

As COVID-19 spreads, many are looking to stop themselves and their families from getting sick. Dr. Sara Cody of the Santa Clara County’s Public Health Department was attempting to give advice on how to avoid the virus and less than a minute later went against her own words.”Today, start working on not touching your face because one main way viruses spread is when you touch your own mouth, nose or eyes,” Cody said moments before licking her own finger to turn a page while delivering instructions for coronavirus.

Read more at The Jerusalem Post