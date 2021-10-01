The New York Post:

Shocking video shows Mexican cartel members lined up on their knees and taunted, moments before they are executed by a rival gang.

The video, posted to social media by members of Los Tlacos, shows about 20 doomed men who are purported members of La Bandera, part of the Guerreros Unidos cartel, according to El País, a Spanish language publication.

A man narrating the disturbing footage says, “This plaza already has an owner,” El País reported.

“People from Iguala, here are all those who extorted money and who were killing innocent people and women,” the man says. “The garbage that terrorized this beautiful city.”

The footage of the massacre was released Wednesday and is part of the increasing violence in the southern Mexican state of Geurrero, reports said.

