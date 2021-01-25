New York Post:

A 26-year-old man had just gotten off a bus from Atlanta when he was attacked by a group of about a dozen suspects who beat him, cut him several times and stole his clothes, including his underwear, cops said Sunday.

The group of males and females began assaulting the victim around 11:30 a.m. Friday near Canal and Allen streets in Manhattan, cutting him with an unknown object, police said.

Police released video of the suspects and are seeking witnesses. The attackers took the man’s cell phone and removed his pants, underwear and shoes.

“They attacked him as soon as he got off the bus from Atlanta,” a police source said.

The man, who is from Brooklyn, suffered four slash wounds to his torso, two to his head and one to his hand after getting off the bus from the Peach State, cops said. The group then fled in three vehicles – a van and two sedans.

