For four minutes, Florida deputies begged and pleaded with a suspect at gunpoint to just put his hands up before they were forced to use deadly force, video shows — and experts said incidents like this show the incredible challenges cops face on a daily basis.

Dylan Ray Scott — who earlier this year wrote a note to his mom saying he wanted to “die via Suicide by Cop” — was killed Tuesday night in Riverview during the dramatic standoff with police, who were there to nab him on warrants for grand theft and resisting arrest.

“No matter what videos like these show, there will still be people who will just call him a ‘killer cop,’” said Eugene O’Donnell, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a former NYPD officer and Queens prosecutor — adding that it “underscores how uninformed” the debate on police shootings has become.

“Especially in this unforgiving climate, officers like this just get unfairly branded, and even 10 years from now it will be used against them if they are ever again made to use deadly force.”

Police body camera footage shows Scott racing away from a deputy who first stopped him, only coming to a halt after his pickup was T-boned by another car — with a female passenger with him getting out safely before the shooting.

As officers ran up, he repeatedly warned that he had a gun in his waistband — and ignored the officers who spent almost four minutes repeatedly begging him not to make them shoot him.

“C’mon, man. It’s not worth it,” the initial officer, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy Timothy Miskell, pleaded as he pointed his service handgun and flashlight at the 27-year-old suspect, who had a history of attacking cops.

