Watch: Disabled Man Killed in Hit-and-Run on New York City Sidewalk Following Fight Between Two Women

Disturbing footage shows a disabled man being killed in a hit-and-run on a New York City sidewalk after a fight between two women nearby got out of control.

Milton Storch, 59, was sitting on his walker outside a deli on Beach 20th Street near New Haven Avenue in Far Rockaway in Queens at around 7:18 a.m. on Saturday when an argument ensued between two women in their 20s, according to police.

Watch (Viewer Discretion Advised): 

The fight turned violent, as multiple people were seen trying to intervene and break it up, according to footage initially obtained by ABC 7.

