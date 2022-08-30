Disturbing footage shows a disabled man being killed in a hit-and-run on a New York City sidewalk after a fight between two women nearby got out of control.

Milton Storch, 59, was sitting on his walker outside a deli on Beach 20th Street near New Haven Avenue in Far Rockaway in Queens at around 7:18 a.m. on Saturday when an argument ensued between two women in their 20s, according to police.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deadly hit & run in Far Rockaway, Queens. 2 women fighting outside a deli on Beach 20th Street escalates after 1 woman gets behind the wheel of her car, tries to hit the other w/ her vehicle

The fight turned violent, as multiple people were seen trying to intervene and break it up, according to footage initially obtained by ABC 7.

