Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Margaritaville) had some choice words for Presidentish Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Responding to an attack by Biden, accusing DeSantis (and Texas Governor Greg Abbott) of failing to do “the right thing to beat this pandemic,” the Sunshine State guv had some things to say

“Why don’t you do your job? Why don’t you get this border secure?,” DeSantis asked rhetorically.

“Until you do that,” he continued, “I don’t wanna hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you.”

