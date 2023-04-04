WATCH: Demonstrators Clash over ‘TRUMP LIES ALL THE TIME’ Banner in Manhattan

Savage Premium Subscription

A large banner that read “TRUMP LIES ALL THE TIME” was at the center of a clash Tuesday that broke out between demonstrators who had gathered in Manhattan in anticipation of former President Donald Trump’s arraignment.

A video posted to Twitter shows demonstrators holding a banner that had been stretched out over the ground bearing the inflammatory message.

Suddenly, a woman who appeared to be wearing a red “MAGA” hat began walking on the banner before stopping in the center, grabbing the fabric, and pulling it upwards as she yelled, “Hey!”

READ MORE

You may like these posts