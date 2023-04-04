A large banner that read “TRUMP LIES ALL THE TIME” was at the center of a clash Tuesday that broke out between demonstrators who had gathered in Manhattan in anticipation of former President Donald Trump’s arraignment.

BREAKING: MASSIVE banner displayed in front of Manhattan Courthouse reading “Trump Lies All the Time” prompts a fight between those gathered in front #TrumpIndictment pic.twitter.com/bcX9IG3Qsp — Meech Memez (@MeechMemez) April 4, 2023

A video posted to Twitter shows demonstrators holding a banner that had been stretched out over the ground bearing the inflammatory message.

Suddenly, a woman who appeared to be wearing a red “MAGA” hat began walking on the banner before stopping in the center, grabbing the fabric, and pulling it upwards as she yelled, “Hey!”

