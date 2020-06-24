Breitbart:

Protesters in Madison, Wisconsin, allegedly attacked Democrat State Sen. Tim Carpenter during Tuesday night’s protests after he tried to take a picture of a demonstration.

Carpenter posted a video of what led up to the alleged assault, claiming that “8-10 people” attacked him. The short video shows two protesters rushing up to him and grabbing his phone.

“I took this pic- it got me assaulted & beat up. Punched/kicked in the head, neck, ribs,” Carpenter said on social media. “Maybe concussion, socked in left eye is little blurry, sore neck & ribs. 8-10 people attacked me. Innocent people are going to get killed. Capitol locked- stuck in office.Stop violence nowPlz!”

