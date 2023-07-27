WATCH: Democrat Patty Murray Urges Befuddled Dianne Feinstein to Say ‘Aye’ During Appropriations Vote

Breitbart

NOW – 90 years old Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) told to "just say aye" at vote on the defense appropriations bill.pic.twitter.com/d7V5RDclWY — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 27, 2023

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) appeared confused and began speaking during a Senate Appropriations Committee vote on Thursday, prompting Chair Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) to repeatedly urge the 90-year-old to say “aye.” After Murray called for a vote on the Defense Appropriations bill, the clerk called on Feinstein, who had the choice of saying “aye” or “no.” After an aide handed her a piece of paper, Murray told Feinstein, “Say aye.” “Pardon me?” replied Feinstein, who in May returned to the Senate after a two-month health-related absence and told reporters, “I haven’t been gone,” when asked about well wishes she had received. “I would like to support a yes vote on this,” Feinstein continued, despite Murray’s attempts to help. “It provides $823 billion, that’s an increase of $26 billion for the Department of Defense, and it funds priorities submitted.” The aide who handed her the paper suddenly returned to whisper something in the senator’s ear, and Murray again told her to “Just say aye.” Feinstein laughed, “Okay. Aye.”

Read more