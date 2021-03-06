Fox News:

U.S. senator from Arizona calls for “open debate” on wage issues — separate from the coronavirus bill

The senator explained her vote in a statement posted on Twitter, saying the minimum wage debate should be settled separately from the congressional response to the pandemic.

When it came time to vote Friday on a $15 minimum wage amendment to the massive coronavirus stimulus bill, maverick Democrat U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema chose to do it in emphatic Arizona style – and the move infuriated her critics on the left.

In video footage that has since gone viral, Sinema is seen offering a “thumbs-down” vote on the Senate floor. She was one of seven Democrats and one left-leaning independent who opposed the amendment, which failed on a 58-42 count.

“The Senate should hold an open debate and amendment process on raising the minimum wage.”

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema opposes $15 minimum wage increase https://t.co/ldUfouFiP0 pic.twitter.com/LuBHDJCtp6 — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) March 5, 2021

“Senators in both parties have shown support for raising the federal minimum wage and the Senate should hold an open debate and amendment process on raising the minimum wage, separate from the COVID-focused reconciliation bill,” she wrote. “I will keep working with colleagues in both parties to ensure Americans can access good-paying jobs, quality education, and skills training to build more economically secure lives for themselves and their families.”

