We’ve all been hearing over and over again from the covid virtue signalers. “Oh I know the mask may not protect ME from being infected, but it will protect OTHERS from my germs. It’s a duty I owe to my fellow man blah blah blah.”

Well it turns out, no.

Dr. Ted Noel: Masks are supposed to help save us from the Chinese virus. They will do nothing of the sort. This is a quick visual demonstration of why that you can share over a cup of coffee.

