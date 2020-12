In the 1958 movie “Indiscreet”, Cary Grant & Ingrid Bergman have a conversation about climate change! Seems the subject has been on the minds of Hollywood for a very long time.

Ingrid Bergman: “It’s unusual for the weather to be so muggy this time of year.”

Cary Grant: “Yes. I read an article the other day that claimed the world’s weather was changing.”

Ingrid Bergman: “Oh really? That’s interesting.”

Cary Grant: “Yes isn’t it?”

Stanley Donan 1958, “Indiscreet”