CBS Local – New York City:

1-Year-Old Boy Shot To Death At Barbecue Outside Brooklyn Playground

Police said the child was sitting in a stroller with a group of people having a barbecue when gunfire erupted. The boy was identified as 1-year-old Davell Gardner.

Mayor Bill de Blasio held a moment of silence during Monday’s press briefing and said he was “heartbroken” over the violence. “We’ve got to take resolve out of every situation like this. We can never give up,” he said. “We can never give up on our children, we can never give up on our families, we can never give up on our neighborhoods – no matter how tough it seems.”

“It means the whole community has to be involved,” he added. “It’s never just about police, it has to be community and police together.”

At 1:23 DeBlasio says: “It’s heartbreaking for so many reasons. And it begins with the fact that there are just so many guns out there. And that is a New York tragedy and a national tragedy. “

