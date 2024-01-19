WATCH: Davos Elites Treated to Ballet Dancers, Cellist in the Snow to ‘Ease Their Troubled Spirits’

Are you fretting about the state of the world? Fear for the future of the environment in general and shrinking glaciers in particular? You are not alone.The globalist elites gathered in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual conclave share your everyday concerns after their week of cocktails, canapes, closed meetings, dinners, fine restaurant dining, backslapping, and endless self-congratulation.Organizers have been so worried about Davos attendees and their delicate sensibilities that on Thursday guests were treated to ballet dancers performing in the snow, accompanied by a cellist, all set against an icy backdrop designed to “spark hope” and melt their cares away.Their showpiece, titled “Performing Hope”, aimed to raise the spirits of guests worried about “the impacts of climate change and encourage them to keep taking action in their own small ways,” organisers said.

