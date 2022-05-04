Breitbart

Dave Chappelle just got attacked on stage



pic.twitter.com/E4gAfmkPgQ — Hoodville (@Hoodville_) May 4, 2022

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked Tuesday night as he stood onstage during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. A host of clips shared on social media show him being floored by an onlooker who rushed the stage set and took him down in a flying tackle. Further videos appeared to show the comic apparently unharmed after returning to the stage at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival as security personnel surrounded and took down the alleged attacker in the rear corner of the stage.After returning to the stage on Tuesday, the 48-year-old joked: “It was a trans man.” Meanwhile his assailant was apprehended and removed from the site with injuries. Los Angeles Police Department officials told NBC Los Angeles the suspect was armed “with a replica gun that could eject a knife blade when discharged correctly.”

