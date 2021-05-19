The Daily Mail:

Darriynn Brown, 18, was captured on surveillance camera footage returning to the same bedroom he had snatched four-year-old Cash Gernon from hours earlier

DailyMail.com exclusively obtained footage showing Brown hovering menacingly over Carter Gernon as he slept in the crib he shared with his twin brother Cash around 7am

But Brown appears to get spooked by a sound in the house and flees, leaving Carter asleep

About two hours earlier, before sunrise, Brown had been captured on camera creeping into the bedroom, grabbing Cash and making off with him

The toddler was then found stabbed to death just before 7am, about half-mile away on the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive in Dallas, Texas

The Dallas Medical Examiner revealed Tuesday Cash’s cause of death was multiple stab wounds.

Police earlier said the boy had been stabbed with an ‘edged weapon’

Antwainese Square, 39, told DailyMail.com she had set off on a walk around the neighborhood around 6:45am when she came across the boy’s body – which she initially thought was a dog

Cash and Carter Gernon had been staying in a home on the 7500 block of Florina Parkway, under the care of Monica Sherrod, the ex-girlfriend of their biological father who allegedly vanished in March

Sherrod told DailyMail.com she awoke to find Cash missing and realized he was kidnapped after checking home security cameras that ‘showed someone taking him out’

‘He [Brown] stares at him for a minute. I have watched it over and over again. I can’t watch it anymore,’ she said, choking back tears

Sherrod revealed Brown was known to the family as the brother of her older sons’ friend, but his motive for the fatal kidnapping is unclear

Brown was arrested later on Saturday and is charged with kidnapping and burglary. Additional charges are expected to be filed once forensic evidence has been reviewed

The man suspected of abducting four-year-old Cash Gernon before stabbing him to death and dumping his body on a street in Dallas allegedly returned hours later at daybreak to snatch his twin brother Carter.

The chilling moment Darriynn Brown hovers menacingly over the crib of Carter Gernon, as Cash lay stabbed to death on a street a half-mile away, is captured on home surveillance footage exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com.

Brown, 18, reaches down and touches the boy as he stirs in his toddler bed, before wandering around the room, seemingly disturbed by a sound, and fleeing the room, leaving the boy sleeping peacefully.

A few hours earlier just before 5am, Brown allegedly broke into the same home and made off with Cash, who was later found dead, shirtless and barefoot about eight blocks away on the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive.

On Tuesday, the Dallas Medical Examiner revealed Cash had died of multiple stab wounds. Police had earlier said his wounds appear to have been inflicted by an ‘edged weapon.’

The two brothers had been staying at the home located on the 7500 block of Florina Parkway where they shared a bedroom located in the back of the house.

In night vision footage, Brown creeps in dressed in a hoodie, backpack, sweatpants, and sneakers, and hovers menacingly over the two boys.

More at The Daily Mail