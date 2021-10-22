Yahoo News:

A MATH teacher no less!

A Southern California high school teacher was placed on leave after a video recorded by a student showed her chanting and dancing around her classroom in a faux Native American headdress.

In the viral video, which was posted Wednesday, the teacher, who works at Riverside Unified School District, dons a feathered headdress and chants “SOH-CAH-TOA,” an acronym to teach a trigonometry principle, while she jumps around the room, pretending to hold tomahawks.

District spokesperson Diana Meza told the Riverside-Press Enterprise that the woman was teaching a trigonometry class at John W. North High School. Her name was not released for personnel and privacy reasons.

There are 12 sovereign Native American tribes in Riverside County, according to the county’s district attorney. 2020 Census data shows that the American Indian population in the county increased almost 85% in the last decade.

The school district released a statement early Thursday in response to the video. The teacher has been placed on leave while the district conducts an investigation, it says.

More at Yahoo News