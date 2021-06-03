The New York Post:

A video of a father and his daughter speaking out against critical race theory has gone viral amid an ongoing national debate on the topic.

The video posted by TikTok user Kory Yeshua shows him sitting next to his unnamed daughter and saying he teaches her she can be anything she wants to be.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white or any color,” the girl says while a somber tune plays in the background.

Yeshua regularly posts conservative videos critical of Democratic policies and Yeshua has said the BLM organization is for “the destruction of America and the destruction of our families.”

He tells his daughter in the viral clip, “How we treat people is based on who they are and not what color they are.”

The girl adds “and if they’re nice and smart.”

One of the best videos opposing Critical Race Theory that you’ll ever see. 👏🏼🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cXOfheV0kJ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 1, 2021

