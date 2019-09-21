BREITBART:

A chant of “don’t eat cows; eat the rich” could be heard from a small group of young climate activists gathered in Washington, DC, to take part in the global climate strike on Friday.

As they chanted, they displayed signs that read, “Burning our future,” and, “Stop denying earth is dying.”

People from all around the world, including youth activists, took to the streets Friday to demand action against climate change, just three days before the U.N. Climate Summit in New York City.