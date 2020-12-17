KFOX14 – El Paso:

KFOX14 video analysts noticed that the black line indicating the presence of vaccine fluid is already at its “empty” position meaning this syringe was empty. Had it been used on someone else? Or was it empty to begin with?

A mishap took place while a University of Medical Center nurse was vaccinated for COVID-19 Tuesday.

While watching the footage of the first five nurses receiving the vaccine, KFOX14 noticed a discrepancy when the second nurse went to be vaccinated.

Take a closer look at the video footage a KFOX14 photojournalist captured during the public vaccination event Tuesday. You see the nurse is being prepped for the vaccine, but the syringe appears to be empty and the plunger has already been depressed.

Once the needle appears to go into his arm, the person giving the vaccine does not appear to push the plunger down. It’s unclear if the nurse was vaccinated or why the syringe appears to have already been depressed.

While looking at footage of the other nurses, it appears the syringe that was used for their vaccines was full and the plunger in each syringe had not been depressed.

On Wednesday afternoon, UMC offered the following statement:

