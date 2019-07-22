NEW YORK POST:

Stunning videos posted online Monday show uniformed NYPD cops getting drenched with buckets of water by brazen young men in Harlem and Brooklyn, law enforcement sources told The Post.

One clip even shows a soaked cop getting beaned in the head with an empty, red plastic bucket while the cop and his partner were handcuffing a suspect on the hood of a black car.

“Everybody’s outraged,” an NYPD source said.

“It’s disgusting, embarrassing. There’s lawlessness around here now.”

Both videos show bucketfuls of water hurled toward cops as onlookers watch – and in some cases laugh or prance in glee.

The incident in which the cop was hit with the bucket took place at 115th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue, sources said.