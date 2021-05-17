Metro.co.uk:

People have been filmed driving through London in a convoy of cars shouting antisemitic obscenities. One of the passengers yelled ‘F**k the Jews, rape their daughters’ through a loudspeaker as they drove through residential areas. Video was filmed in Finchley Road, St John’s Wood, near a Jewish Community centre, with the man claiming ‘We have to send a message’. The cars, carrying Palestinian flags, are understood to have then driven towards central London to continue their rally.

The incident was described as ‘genuinely terrifying’ when posted online. Housing minister Robert Jenrick also shared the video, saying: ‘This, on the streets of London is deeply disturbing. Vile, criminal hatred like this must not be tolerated.’

More at Metro.co.uk